Hakim Ziyech agrees personal terms with Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech has agreed the terms of a five-year contract with Chelsea Football Club.

According to the club, the Moroccan international will remain at Ajax for the rest of this season before making the transfer to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

It was announced earlier this month that a deal had been reached with Ajax for the 26-year-old’s signature, subject to the player agreeing personal terms.

On agreeing those terms, Ziyech said: “I am delighted and proud to have signed for such a huge club as Chelsea. I am looking forward to next season and hope we can achieve great things together.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are delighted Hakim will be joining us in the summer, having been a key target of the club’s in this last window.

“He has consistently been one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe in recent years, which we saw first-hand in our two games against Ajax in the Champions League.

“We wish Hakim and Ajax all the best for the rest of the season and look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.”

About Ziyech

Ziyech is a left-footed attacker who is comfortable playing off the right flank and coming inside, as he has often done in recent years to such devastating effect for Ajax, or on the left to attack with width and deliver into the box.

This season, Chelsea supporters saw the Netherlands-born forward’s quality at close quarters.

In the second of the club’s Champions League match-ups with Ajax, at Stamford Bridge, Ziyech set up three of the visitors’ four goals, his dangerous deliveries from the right flank proving too hot to handle. Earlier in the group campaign, he scored an unbelievable 30-yard effort in Valencia.

This season, Ziyech has registered nine goals in all competitions. No player has supplied more than his four assists in this season’s Champions League.

In a ranking of the top eight European domestic leagues since 2017/18, Ziyech is first for assists and chances created, and third for shots taken.

