Hajj: Saudi Arabia has simplified visa processing – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says the Saudi Arabian authorities, through the e-visa system, have simplified visa processing for 2019 Hajj season in contrast to 2018 Hajj.

The NAHCON spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, in a statement yesterday, said the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah gave directives about the new e-visa processing system that did not require intending pilgrims to undergo any physical screening in Saudi embassies.

Usara said under the new arrangement, the intending pilgrim’s visa would spontaneously be administered upon completion of Hajj fare payment on the e-portal.

She said the next move was for the visa applicant to proceed to a café to print out the visa document in wait for his/her scheduled flight for the pilgrimage.

NAHCON, however, cautioned intending pilgrims to safeguard their visa slips and other travel documents ‘conscientiously’ to forestall anyone missing his/her chance of participating in 2019 Hajj.

The commission said this was necessary because the Saudi Arabian authorities would not honour entry of anyone with incomplete travel documents into the Kingdom for any reason.

The commission recommended extra care in handling travel documents to Hajj 2019 since the visa slip is in paper form which may easily be destroyed by wetness.

“With respect to Nigerian pilgrims, their respective state pilgrims’ boards print out the visas on behalf of their pilgrims. This procedure has been stress-free thus far with a considerable number of visas already processed.

Moreover, visas are administered within hours of making full payments therefore creating a leeway for one to pay and get his/her visa ready hours before closure of Hajj e-portal for 2019 Hajj, deadline for this being 15th of July 2019,” the statement added.

