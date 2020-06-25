Hajj: Remain calm, NAHCON tells intending pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the recent decision by the Saudi Arabian Government that only residents of the Kingdom would perform this year’s hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged intending pilgrims to remain calm as necessary arrangements were in place to protect their interest.

NAHCON spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, in a statement on Wednesday, said the commission’s leadership, board members and management welcomed the news with complete surrender to the will of the Almighty, and commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this “brave decision”.

Usara said the commission was sensitive to all the enquiries and concerns that greeted Saudi Arabia’s decision and acknowledged the interests and enquiries by stakeholders over “the cancellation of international pilgrimage for 2020 Hajj”.

She said NAHCON Chairman Barr. Zikrullah Kunle Hassan would soon hold a press briefing where all enquiries and way forward would be addressed.

