Hajj: Nigeria to export made-in-Nigeria goods to Saudi Arabia

The Federal Government has said that the nation would soon exhibit made-in-Nigeria products in Saudi Arabia as part of measures to deepen the relationship between the two countries.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking at the two-day maiden Nigerian Hajj and Umrah Exhibition (NHAUE) organised by the Al Yaro International Company.

The event was part of measures for Nigerian and Saudi Arabian companies to display their products to the relevant parties, business men, traders and specialists.

According to her, it was delightful that such an even was coming up in Nigeria and that some Nigerians born in Saudi Arabia are coming home for the first time and are already committing themselves to promoting Nigeria in Saudi Arabia.

“Subsequently and very soon, we would be working with them to have them exhibit Nigerian products in Saudi Arabi as we have them exhibiting Saudi Arabia products in Nigeria. It is really amazing what Nigerians and what the young Nigerians can do.

“I have seen four of the companies planning to come and establish businesses in Nigeria in manufacturing, agriculture, restaurant and education. The smart ones are coming to Nigeria to invest,” Dabiri-Erewa said while commending the organizers for the initiative.

The Executive Director, Al Yaro International Company, Alhaji Imran Umar Yaro, said the event was organized by both international and local partners like Sorouh AI Hijaz company in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Al-Yaro International, and the Matasa Charity Association for Sustainable Development.

