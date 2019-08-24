Hajj: Med-View returns Kaduna, Kano pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

Med-View Airlines said it has commenced the airlift of pilgrims back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia.

The first batch of 547 pilgrims airlifted by the Airline arrived Kaduna International airport on Friday amidst jubilations, the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

According to it, the arrival of the pilgrims put paid to comments in certain quarters that Medview Airline was not involved in the 2019 HAJJ airlift.

Medview Airline is one of the three carriers contracted by NAHCON for the 2019 Hajj airlift.

NAHCON initially gave Med-View 5,720 pilgrims to airlift but later increased the number to 6,443.

The airline said the rest of the pilgrims will be airlifted according to the schedule drawn to meet the mid September deadline for all inbound flights.

