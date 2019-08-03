Hajj: Jigawa airlifts last batch of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

The last batch of Jigawa State intending pilgrims, numbering 343, have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

The intending pilgrims were from nine local government areas of the state.

In his farewell speech to the intending pilgrims shortly before their departure on Saturday from Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, the state governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, urged the state contingent to be good ambassadors of the state while in the holy land.

He also called on them to pray for peace and stability of the country.

The governor, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of Jigawa State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSMPWB), Sani Alhassan Muhammad, also urged the pilgrims to respect the law of the foreign land as that was the safest way to perform the hajj exercise without hitches.

“It is on this note that I am praying to the Almighty Allah to give all of you the good health and the strength to perform the hajj rites with ease while in the holy land.

“The intending pilgrims were from Roni, Yankwashi, Mallam Madori, kaugama, Hadejia, Birniwa, Guri, Kirikasamma and Kazaure local government areas.

