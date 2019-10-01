  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hajj: I sponsored 29 officials this year – Fintiri
ADVERTISEMENT

Hajj: I sponsored 29 officials this year – Fintiri

By Kabiru R. Anwar,Yola   Published Date
Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri yesterday clarified that out of the 1,692 pilgrims that performed this year’s hajj from the state, his administration sponsored 29 officials.

The Director-General, Media and Communications, Adamawa Government House, Solomon Kumamgar, said the 1,692 pilgrims included self-sponsored ones and those sponsored by the 21 local government councils.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumangar said money spent on sponsorship of Muslim and Christian pilgrims could affect infrastructural development  in the state.

He said Governor Fintiri could not maintain the tradition of using public funds to bankroll religious trips.

 

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.