Hajj: I sponsored 29 officials this year – Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri yesterday clarified that out of the 1,692 pilgrims that performed this year’s hajj from the state, his administration sponsored 29 officials.
The Director-General, Media and Communications, Adamawa Government House, Solomon Kumamgar, said the 1,692 pilgrims included self-sponsored ones and those sponsored by the 21 local government councils.
Kumangar said money spent on sponsorship of Muslim and Christian pilgrims could affect infrastructural development in the state.
He said Governor Fintiri could not maintain the tradition of using public funds to bankroll religious trips.