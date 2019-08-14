Hajj: Governor Mohammed promises adequate welfare for Bauchi pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Mohammed has promised to provide all the needed supports to Bauchi State pilgrims during their remaining days in Makkah after the completion of their Hajj.

The governor was quoted in a statement by the Information Officer, Bauchi State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mohammed Sani Yunusa.

According to the statement, the governor made the promise when he paid a visit to the state pilgrims at their tent in Mina.

Mohammed said the visit was to felicitate with them over their successful completion of the Hajj rites and the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

He said that various measures have been put in place to make them feel comfortable during their stay before their return to Nigeria.

Governor Mohammed said that, in order to make them feel at home, arrangements had been concluded to commence serving Masa to the Pilgrims during breakfast in Makkah.

The governor noted that the introduction of Masa on the menu will promote the popular Bauchi delicacy while giving the Pilgrims a feel of home cuisine.

He also pledged to redeem his promise to pay a special package to all the Pilgrims in Makkah at the time the pilgrims need the support most.

The governor condoled the families, government and people of Bauchi State over the death of one of Bauchi’s pilgrims, Alhaji Ado Santuraki Pali.

Pali, a former Permanent Secretary, died on Sunday, August 10th after a brief illness.

Governor Mohammed therefore, called on the Pilgrims to intensify prayers for Bauchi State and Nigeria to overcome all her socioeconomic, political and security challenges and meet the yearning and aspirations of the people.

