Hajj: 20,469 Nigerian pilgrims now in Saudi Arabia — NAHCON

ADVERTISEMENT

The Command and Control Centre of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says 20,469 Nigerian pilgrims have now been airlifted to Saudi Arabia for 2019 pilgrimage.

NAHCON in its latest statement released yesterday on the transportation of the pilgrims said the figure was boosted by 419 guests of Allah from Oyo State who departed Lagos for Madinah at 07:39 hours on Thursday via Flynas Flight XY5469.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo pilgrims included 192 males, 227 females, and 11 officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20,469 pilgrims, conveyed in 42 flights, are from 17 States, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Yobe, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Adamawa and Zamfara. Meanwhile, pilgrims from Nigeria have continued to leave Madinah for Makkah to perform ‘Umrah before the obligatory Hajj.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App