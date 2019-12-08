Hajj 2020: Nigeria gets 95,000 slots, signs MoU with Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has retained its 95, 000 slot allocation for the 2020 Hajj pilgrimage.

The spokesperson of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Fatima Sanda Usara, said on Saturday in a statement that this formed part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, on behalf of Nigeria and the Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Saleh Bn Taher Benten who signed on behalf of the Kingdom.

“Prior to the signing event, Ambassador Dada conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s gratitude to King Salman Bin AbdulAziz and the Saudi Arabian authorities for compensating families of five dead and six injured Nigerians affected in the 2015 crane crash accident in Makkah.

“He expressed Mr. President’s gratitude for the hospitality and support being enjoyed by Nigerian pilgrims. The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs further conveyed the president’s request to Saudi Arabia to assist NAHCON in every way possible, and to support its regulatory role in terms of pilgrims’ airlift to Saudi Arabia,” Usara said.

Meanwhile, part of agreements reached for the 2020 Hajj includes a reminder on the e-track registration guideline.

The leader of the Saudi delegation re-emphasised that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj will not recognise any contractual agreement or payment done outside the e-track portal, as such is considered illegal and will not be recognised by the Kingdom.

Also, part of the disclosures was that pilgrims could pay an optional 100 Saudi Riyals or more as insurance cover for any accidents, loss of property and other risks they may face while on Hajj. This, however, does not include medical care as the Kingdom grants free health care to every pilgrim while in the holy land.

