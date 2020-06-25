Hajj 2020: Kano to refund money to intending pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) has said that it is ready to refund monies deposited by intending pilgrims for the 2020 Hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba, gave the assurance in an interview on Thursday.

Abba said that intending pilgrims who would want their money refunded would get it, while those interested to book for the 2021 Hajj could leave their money with the board.

He also assured that none of the intending pilgrims who deposited money for the pilgrimage would ‘lose a kobo’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Recall that the Government of Saudi Arabia recently said that no pilgrims travelling from other countries would participate in the 2020 Hajj due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia, however, said that Muslims of any nationality residing in Saudi Arabia would be permitted to participate in the Hajj.

According to the Saudi authorities, only intending pilgrim under the age of 65 would be allowed to participate in the 2020 Hajj and will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival in Mecca. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App