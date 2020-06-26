Hajj 2020: Cross River Muslims get refunds

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman, Cross River Muslim Pilgrims Board, Alhaji Rabiu Maimaje, said that intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 Hajj from the state have been getting refunds in view of restrictions for the exercise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that the 2020 hajj, scheduled to take place in July, would welcome “very limited number” of pilgrims in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Around 1,000 people residing in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to perform Islam’s main pilgrimage this year, authorities said — compared to some 2.5 million from around the world last year.

The move had looked inevitable for some time and several countries had already pulled out, but the announcement added to disappointment of Muslims, many of whom invest huge sums and wait years to perform the rite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App