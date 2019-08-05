Hajj 2019: Saudi modernises stoning of devil to check stampede

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudi authorities have introduced electronic system into the stoning of the three devils at Muna after Arafat day.

The Representative of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Kingdom, Dr Aliyu Tanko, spoke on the new measure yesterday in Makkah, during a practical demonstration exercise and visitation to Hajj rites’ sites.

Dr Tanko, who is the Makkah Deputy Coordinator led the team of NAHCON officials that included Aliyu Shamaki, Head, Field Office; and Usman Sambo, Human Resource, to the program organised by the Saudi Hajj Ministry on Jamrat(crowd control).

Dr Tanko, who said the gadgets would record the movement of groups’ leaders until they returned to their tents in Mina, added that Nigerian pilgrims would be conveyed to ‘Arafaat, Mina, and Muzdalifah by dedicated buses.

He said that the initiative was aimed at guaranteeing the safety of pilgrims and avoiding casualties that arose in the past incidents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the monitoring is part of efforts by NAHCON in ensuring a hitch-free pilgrimage, as the pilgrims prepare to stone the devil in Muna after Arafat day, Aug. 10.

“The new idea is necessitated by the fact that, previous stoning was not without some negative developments.”

“Some pilgrims were known to have missed their bearing in the process of stoning the three devils among others,” he said.

He urged NAHCON officials and their counterparts in the states to swing into action by educating the pilgrims, on the need to adapt to the new system, adding that it is meant for their safety.

According to him, stoning the devil is a crucial process leading to an acceptable Hajj as well as being the climax of the pilgrimage.

NAHCON’s representative noted that controlling movement of pilgrims during the event cannot be overemphasised.

Aliyu promised the pilgrims that they would be conveyed in the buses to areas earmarked for the event, to easy their movement.

According to him, the pilgrims will be in groups, with specific time to carry out stoning, to avoid stampede.

He said that a particular road leading to the stoning of the devil had been dedicated to Nigerian pilgrims, given the fact that Nigeria constitutes one third of the population of non-Arab countries performing pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia every year.

NAN reports that Nigeria’s tent is set to receive its pilgrims while security personnel were seen guarding the tents, 24 hours to check the breaching of peace during Arafat day.

Alhaji Usman Sambo, officer in charge of Administration, NAHCON, for 2019 Hajj and other officials of the commission also attended the event. (NAN)

