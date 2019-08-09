Hajj 2019: Saudi Arabia provides emergency transport for ill pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ensured that all pilgrims make it to the holy sites to perform the Hajj rituals by providing emergency ambulance transportation to those who arrived in the Kingdom with illnesses.

Some intending pilgrims who arrived in the Holy land via Madinah but were unable to embark on the remaining journey to Makkah due to critical illnesses, were transported by ambulances provided by the Saudi Ministry of Health to Makkah.

The emergency services will also aid those who need assistance to Arafat, Mina, as well as the Holy Mosque to complete their Hajj.

