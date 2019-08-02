Hajj 2019:Focus on worship, don’t join protest, NAHCON urges pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has advised Nigerian pilgrims to concentrate on acts of worship while in Saudi Arabia which is the primary purpose for embarking on Hajj.

Fatima Sanda Usara, Head, Public Affairs of NAHCON, gave the advice in a statement, as the pilgrims prepared for the day of Arafah on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Usara, who also counselled the pilgrims to follow instructions of their respective pilgrims welfare boards or Tour Operator Companies, as the case may be, in their own interest, admonished them to abide by rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia, especially on crowd control.

The NAHCON’s spokesperson also cautioned the pilgrims to desist from joining any group or organization from any part of the world that intends to hold political/religious demonstrations or campaigns.

She said the warning was necessary considering that Hajj season is approaching its peak, a time when pilgrims from several nations of the world converge to fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam.

“Neither should they engage in political discussions detrimental to sanctity of the host country, nor allow themselves to be cajoled into joining any group that plans to violate Saudi Arabia’s Hajj guidelines.

