Hajj 2019: Last batch of Sokoto pilgrims return home

The last batch of 235 pilgrims from Sokoto state has returned to the state from Saudi Arabia.

A total of 3,496 pilgrims from Sokoto state had performed the hajj exercise this year.

The leader of the Sokoto State Pilgrims to 2019 Hajj (Amirul Hajj), Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, described the exercise as hitch-free and successful.

Dan’Iya, who is the state’s Deputy Governor, disclosed that Sokoto lost one pilgrim, an elderly woman in Madina due to severe ailment and was buried there.

He pointed out that the state government made befitting arrangements of hotels to house Sokoto pilgrims close enough to Ka’abah to ease transportation and doing religious rites to the pilgrims.

He said despite some delays from the National Hajj Commission during and after the Hajj, he rated them 75% in terms of delivery of aircraft to transport the state pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia.

The Amirul Hajj commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s Sallah gift of SR 200 equivalents to N24,000 to 3,496 state pilgrims totalling over N80million.

“This is in addition to 3 square meals offered to the entire pilgrims for free since their arrival in the Holy Land. So also their medical needs are taken care of, courtesy of Governor Tambuwal,” he stated.

He lauded the conduct of the state pilgrims. According to him, they were good ambassadors of Sokoto and Nigeria as none were caught in any activity that could have tarnished the image of Nigeria.

