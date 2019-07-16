Hajj 2019: Lagos completes airlift of 2,200 Pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has completed the airlift of its pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 pilgrimage exercise.

The board initially airlifted 2,100 pilgrims in five flights, it was learnt.

The airlift of the Lagos pilgrims commenced on July 10 from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

The fifth batch arrived the holy land on Tuesday morning, a statement from the state Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board indicated.

However, the last batch of the pilgrims departed the Airport at 2:30 p.m on Tuesday with 100 pilgrims onboard.

All the pilgrims were flown directly to Madinah.

Former Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir Hajj Dr. Abdul Hakeem Abdullateef said the pilgrims have been undergoing the necessary rites in Madinah.

As at the time of filing this report, Abdullateef confirmed that the fourth flight had performed Zyhara (visit to holy sites) in Madinah.

The Amir ul Hajj assured families of the pilgrims that their people are safe, healthy and spiritually ready to undergo all the rites of Hajj in the holy land.

“We are doing all we can to ensure the success of this year’s hajj operation and the safe return of our intending pilgrims”, he said, according to a statement by the board.

