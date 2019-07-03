Hajj 2019: Lagos announces departure date of first batch of pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, announced the departure date for the first batch of pilgrims from the state.



Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of the state, who made the disclosure while inaugurating an 11-Man Committee for this year’s Hajj at Alausa, Ikeja, said the first batch of pilgrims would leave on July 10.

He also said that 2,234 pilgrims from the state would be participating in the 2019 Hajj to Saudi Arabia.

Hamzat said the welfare and performance of the pilgrims from the state was important to the state government.

“We have a total of 2,234 pilgrims that will be participating in this year’s Hajj and the first batch is leaving on July 10.

“We assure you that the state government will provide the necessary support and logistics that will make the holy exercise a successful one,” he said.

Hamzat urged the newly constituted committee to meet up with the responsibility given to it.

Also speaking, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, said that seminars and health checks had been organised for the pilgrims. (NAN)

