Hajj 2019: Kaduna completes pilgrims airlift back home

The last batch of Kaduna State Pilgrims who performed the 2019 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia returned home on Saturday, signifying the end of the airlift of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, stated that the last batch of 390 pilgrims arrived Kaduna at exactly 1:01pm on Saturday, on board Fly Nas Airline.

The Director General, Bureau of Interfaith, Sheikh Jamilu Abubakar Albani, Overseer of the Board, Imam Hussaini Sulaiman Tsoho Ikara and other government appointed officials were all on board the last flight, the statement said.

Abdullahi said two airlines, Med-View and Fly Nas transported Kaduna State pilgrims this year, adding that during the returned journey, Max air transported 2,710 pilgrims while Fly Nas transported 834.

According to the statement, 3,544 pilgrims performed hajj from Kaduna State this year among which one died in Makkah.

