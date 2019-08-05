Hajj 2019: Gombe completes airlift of 1,465 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

The last flight of intending pilgrims from Gombe State have arrived Madinah, Saudi Arabia on Monday with the remaining last batch of 346 pilgrims from the state.

The plane landed at the King Abdallah International Airport in Madinah at 11:25am with the intending pilgrims accompanied by the Amirul Hajj and Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, Executive Secretary of the Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan with other officials.

The pilgrims were received at the airport by other members of the Amirul Hajj team and proceeded to their accommodation at Markaziyya near the Prophet Mosque.

However, the pilgrims will stay for only two days in Madinah, and later leave for Makkah on Wednesday ahead of the proper Hajj rituals which start on Friday, a day the pilgrims will leave for Mina located at the outskirt of Makkah ahead of the Arafat which holds on Saturday August 10, 2019.

Also, the first and second batches with a total 1, 119 pilgrims have arrived Makkah and performed the Umrah rituals.

Our correspondent reports that with the arrival of the last batch, a total of 1, 465 pilgrims including officials have arrived the Holy Land to perform the 2019 Hajj exercise from the state.

