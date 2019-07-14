Hajj 2019: First batch of Kaduna intending pilgrims depart to Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

The first set of intending pilgrims (542) from Kaduna State have left Kaduna International Airport on Sunday, for Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj, the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board of the state has said.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the board, Yunusa Abdullahi, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

He said the intending pilgrims were from Igabi, Lere, Kauru, Makarfi and Zangon Kataf local government areas of the state, adding that they departed to the holy land on Med View airline.

According to him, the number comprised 348 males and 194 females.

The PRO quoted the Governor of the state, Mal Nasir El-Rufai and his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe as having tasked the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state when they addressed the intending pilgrims before their departure.

He said that all necessary arrangements had been completed by the board for a successful hajj operation. (NAN)

