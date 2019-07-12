Hajj 2019: First batch of 529 Kano pilgrims airlifted to Holy land

ADVERTISEMENT

The first batch of 529 intending pilgrims from Kano State were on Friday airlifted to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims departed the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport around 6:00 am aboard a Max Airline Boeing 747 aircraft.

Alhaji Muhammad Abba-Danbatta, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

He said the pilgrims were from 12 local government areas of the state comprising of Doguwa, Bichi, Bebeji, Bagwai, Bunkure and Gabasawa.

Others are: Garunmalam, Karaye, Kumbotso, Shanono, Rano and Nasarawa local government areas.

He said the Airline was expected to transport the second batch of the intending pilgrims on Saturday, July 13 to the Holy land.

Abba-Danbatta said the board had already secured a befitting accommodation for the pilgrims both at Makka and Madina, and urged the pilgrims to ensure strict adherence to rules and regulations guiding the Hajj in the Holy land.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has cautioned the pilgrims against acts capable of denting the image of the state and the country while at the Holy land (NAN)

