Hajj 2019: Cleric urges pilgrims to shun vices, embrace virtues

The Imam that led the first Jumu’ah Prayer after Arafaat at the holy Mosque of Kaaba, Shaykh Maahir Almu’Ayqilee in Makkah, says there is no better way to thank Allah for His favour than for the pilgrims to refrain from all that Allah has forbidden and dutifully obey all that He enjoins them to do.

Shaykh Almu’Ayqilee, who said this in his sermon before the prayers, reminded Muslims of the importance of supplication, remembrance and glorification of Allah in their daily lives.

He said Allah showers His blessings on those who habitually praise and indulge in His remembrance – zikr – supplication and glorification, saying that his zikr was the followers that beautify their abode in Jannah.

Dr Almu’Ayqilee said whoever cared to study his religious books would not fail to appreciate that remembrance and glorification of Allah are the key to successes, peace, tranquility and abundance of wealth in this transient world and the everlasting hereafter.

In the second part of the sermon, the Imam, who prayed to Allah to accept all the physical, financial and psychological sacrifices the pilgrims made during this year’s Hajj, reminded the pilgrims about the favours bestowed on them by Allah in choosing them among billions of other persons to undertake this all important religious journey and to be His guests.

He said what Allah loved and enjoyed most is to be worshiped alone without associating with other deities.

