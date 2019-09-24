Hafsat Idris hits one million followers on Instagram

Breaking News
Popular Kannywood actress, Hafsat Idris, has attained one million followers on her Instagram page.

Announcing her feat, Hafsat, who is also known as Hafasat Barauniya for her scintillating role in the movie Barauniya, posted a photo of herself in joyous mood thanking her fans and colleagues for attaining her new feat and wrote, “One million followers, thank you guys.”

To celebrate her, prominent Kannywood artistes, directors, producers and actors congratulated her and wished her the best.

Some of the big Kannywood stars, who reacted, included Ali Nuhu, director Kamal S Alkali, Fati KK, Uzee Usman, Maryam Booth and others.

The Shagamu born actress is the CEO of Ramlat Investment, the company that recently produced one of the hottest movies of 2019; Kawaye, which paraded big stars such as Ali Nuhu, Sani Danja, herself and her friend Aishatu Humaira.

She was nominated as the most promising Kannywood actress of the year in 2017 by City People Movie Awards.

