Habits of Kingdom Greats (II)

Luke 4:16 “16And he came to Nazareth, where he had been brought up: and, AS HIS CUSTOM WAS, he went into the synagogue on the sabbath day, and stood up for to read.”

We have been looking at the habits of Kingdom greats. We said in part one that men do not really decide their future. They merely decide their habits. Then their habits decide their future.

15 Habits Of Kingdom Greats

Kingdom Greats take great delight in regular fellowship. Luke 4:16b, Hebrews 10:25. King David wrote, I was glad when they said, let us go to the house of God. Psalm 122:1. Abraham fellowshipped with God regularly. He raised altars everywhere he went. Get into the presence of God. Regularly. Your best will come out of you in His presence. Sit under the teaching of a man of God you respect. Put your time, influence and finances there. Faithfully. Even Jesus attended church regularly. There is no substitute for the golden link of Godly relationships. Kingdom Greats tithe habitually- Malachi 3:10; 1Corinthians 16:2. Tithe means tenth. Abraham gave ten percent of his income back to God to show that he honoured God as his provider. His son Isaac tithed and sowed seeds and reaped one hundredfold the same year he sowed. God rewarded his seed. Jacob was a habitual tither. Kingdom Greats sow from every income. Kingdom greats recognize their seed. A seed is anything you have been given to obtain what you have been promised. Everything God made produces after its kind. Many people sow one kind of seed and expect to reap something else. It does not work that way. That is deception. Galatians 6:7 says, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Repentance is the seed for forgiveness. Prayer and fasting are the seed for power. Perseverance is the seed for manifestation. Work is the seed for reward. Change is the seed for progress. Until you change something, you cannot have a different result. Learning is the seed for knowledge. If you don’t learn, you don’t know. Prayer is NOT the seed for money; money is the seed for money. Money is the seed for money. 2Corinthians 9:10; Genesis 8:22.

The size of your seed determines the size of your harvest. 2Corinthians 9:6, “But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully.” Think like a sower. Your seed is anything you give to God. Your harvest is anything He gives back to you. Habitual sowing guarantees habitual reaping. You want to receive regularly, sow regularly. Start the habit of giving something to the work of God out of every income you receive. When you sow consistently, you will reap consistently. Expect God to multiply your seed one hundredfold as He promised clearly in Mark 10:30. He will provide seed to anyone willing to sow it. 2Corinthians 9:10. Kingdom Greats understand that prayer and fasting are not the seed for money.

Kingdom Greats establish good family habits. Joshua 24:15, “…but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.” Designate one night a week as family night. Cherish it. Build your weekly agenda around it. Kingdom Greats move toward extraordinary people. Proverbs 13:20 says, “He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed.” Make a habit of pursuing greatness. Elisha received a double portion of God’s power because he was willing to pay any price to stay in the presence of Elijah, the great prophet. Find out those who are already achieving what you desire to achieve; find out what they are doing. The secret of their success is found in what they do, DAILY. Joshua observed Moses. Ruth reached for Boaz. You will never possess what you are unwilling to pursue. Kingdom Greats practice power talk. Proverbs 18:21. Power-talk is simply speaking words that produce a desired result for yourself or others. Not just any words, but the word of God quickened in your heart by the Holy Spirit. Champions talk differently. They discuss their future, not their past, their victories not their defeats; their expectation, not their circumstances. Never say anything you don’t want another to believe. Start saying what God says about your life. Words create pictures in your mind. Those pictures decide what you believe. What you look at the longest will affect you the most. David killed Goliath first with his mouth. Solve problems. They have a mind set of serving the public. They serve something of value to others. They look for problems in the community and solved them. Kingdom Greats work hard and smart, habitually. What you are ready to do determines what you are ready to receive.

Developing New Habits for a New Life

a) Determine what exactly you want. Focus on today’s priority. A priority is anything God has commanded you to do today. b) List habits you need to form to achieve those things. c) Start today. d) Experts believe that when you do a specific thing repeatedly 21 consecutive days, it will become a lifetime habit for you. PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT. Do it for 21 days and you will do it for life! e) Be disciplined. Responsibility is the price for greatness. No irresponsible person will ever become great; as it takes discipline to be distinguished. f) Be persistent. g) Ask the Holy Spirit to help you. He is committed to your success. h) Move toward extraordinary people. Proverbs 13:20. Make a habit of pursuing greatness. You can do so by reading their books and listening to their tapes. Elisha received a double portion of God’s power because he paid the price to stay in the presence of Elijah, the great prophet. Joshua observed Moses. Ruth reached for Boaz. You will never possess what you are unwilling to pursue.

Greatness is wired into your being. Don’t settle for mediocrity. You are the seed of Abraham through Christ. Change your life by changing your habits and you will discover that you are moving towards greatness faster and surer than you would have thought possible.

You will fly high this year in the name of Jesus! Everything that has held you down releases you now, in Jesus name! You will live a life of abundance and satisfaction in the next ten years, in Jesus name!

Bishop Dr. Charles Olowojoba is the General Overseer of Dayspring Bible Church Worldwide with HQ in Abuja, Nigeria & President, Dayspring Christian Ministries Int’l.

