Gynecologists call for respectful maternity care

The Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) has called for concerted efforts to end maltreatment of women during childbirth.

The society made this call in a communiqué issued at the end of its 53rd annual general meeting and 10th international conference, on the theme “Scourge of Gyaenacological Cancers: Time for Action” which held at the International Conference Centre Abuja (ICC).

While reading the communiqué to the media, president of the society, Professor Oluwarotimi Akinola, said there was need for respectful maternity care in Nigeria.

He also called for action to tackle the increasing rate of gynaecological cancers in Nigeria.

He stressed the need for prevention, early detection and treatment of gynaecological cancers using standard screening methods.

He said there was the need for immediate action to tackle the increasing scourge of gynaecological cancers in Nigeria through the implementation of existing guidelines on cancer prevention and management.

The conference which was formally declared open by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire had in attendance over 700 participants from within and outside the country, including members of the National Assembly, Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Health, Dr. Tanko Sunumu, physicians from different fields of medicine, resident doctors, nurses and midwives, pharmaceutical companies, women health activists, among others.

Some of the resolutions that were made at the conference included the need for the establishment of a National Cancer Registry, recognition of ICT for the improvement of maternal health in Nigeria, implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and the need to ensure easy access utilization of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services in Nigeria, amongst others.

SOGON at the conference, also honoured and presented awards to some of its members who had contributed immensely to the society and for distinguishing themselves in the practice of the profession while inducting 83 members into SOGON at the opening ceremony.

