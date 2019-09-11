Gyang, Gagdi scale through at tribunal in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has upheld the election of Senator Istifanus Gyang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Plateau North Senatorial seat.

The tribunal struck out the petition filed by the candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Sanusi Mohammed Inuwa, challenging Gyang’s victory. It said the petition lacked merit and that the petitioner failed to prove his case.

The judgement was delivered by chairman of the tribunal, Justice Theophilus Nzeogwu.

Also, the tribunal has upheld the election of Yusuf Gagdi of the APC into the House of Representatives for Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency.

As a result, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the PDP candidate, Timothy Golu.

Delivering the judgement, Justice J. I. Nwoye said the petitioner failed to prove his case of corruption and non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

He said the case of corruption or non-compliance with the Electoral Act should have been argued separately rather than lumping them together.

