Gyang flays fresh Plateau killings

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Istifanus Gyang, has described as “sad and disturbing”, fresh bandit attacks in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Ten people were killed by armed bandits who attacked Hukke and Kyle Borough villages on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 31 and April 1, and set houses ablaze.

The attack came barely two weeks after two soldiers attached to the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and two other persons were killed in Katummai village of the same Bassa.

Senator Gyang, who represents Plateau North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said it was an “unfortunate development” that killer bandits were still attacking helpless communities at a time the country was grappling with coronavirus pandemic.”This is very disturbing, sad, unfortunate and condemnable because, at a time the entire nation is in a sober mood, seeking the face of God in prayer to help us out of the scourge of coronavirus, we have a set of people who have no fear of God, have no value for life and decided to take action to destroy lives,” he said while briefing newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

He called on the police and Operation Safe Haven to rise to their responsibility of securing lives of citizens both in the cities and rural areas.

