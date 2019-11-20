GWX to launch fund for late Immigration officers’ widows

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Greater Washington (GWX) limited has announced plans to launch an education fund to cater for widows and children of Nigerian Immigration Officers throughout all levels of education.

The Managing Director of the GWX, Mrs Adenike Awosan, who disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, added that the fund will also cater for extremely poor people across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the indigenous logistics company was focusing on reducing the rate of illiteracy and poverty in Nigeria through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes by providing necessary financing for small business, including educational support services for the less privileged.

Awosan said the sponsorship programme will be executed in partnership with the Immigration Officers Wives Association (IMMOWA) and the Ministry of Interior, while involving key business partners to sponsor the initiative.

She noted that some families of ex-Immigration Officers cannot afford to send their children to school, adding that the initiative will be immensely beneficial to their social welfare.

“Over the years, we have done a lot of CSR projects and this time, we are supporting the cause of the widows, especially wives of the officers that died or have become incapacitated while serving in the Nigerian Immigration Service.

“We will support them with petty trading financing and give scholarships to the children of the poor amongst them while ensuring that they are sponsored to public/state-owned institutions from secondary to tertiary institutions”, she explained.

She added that GWX LTD recently launched an Education Fund of over N10million to pay for school fees of poor people who are willing but cannot afford to go to schools.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App