Gwangwazo: A Kano community famous for tying royal turbans

Tying turbans requires deft and craftsmanship, which are the hallmarks of the people of Gwangwazo in Kano. Daily Trust on Sunday writes on this age-long occupation.

For centuries, the ancient city of Kano has been the epicenter of commerce and Islamic civilisation because of its early contact with the Arab world through trans-Saharan trade.

These commercial ties that were built first through slave trade, over time, metamorphosed into historical, cultural and social blends, which later played the key role in defining certain aspects of life of the people, including their faith, system of education, how they speak, their festivals, as well as their mode of dressing.

Characteristic of this Arabian tradition is a variety of folkloric events. The most pronounced of these, which later became the signature of the ancient city of Kano, is the Sallah Durbar (Hawan Sallah), which is a flamboyant display of horsemanship and royalty among residents.

Hawan Sallah has been an annual event that attracts visitors around the world to witness the rich culture of the people of Kano.

Significant in this event is the processional parade of the emir on horseback around the city in company of his royal guards and chiefs, most of whom are differentiated by the style of headgear or turban they wear.

The flamboyant regalia and other durbar paraphernalia used during Hawan Sallah have, over the years, been a source of pride to certain communities within the ancient city.

Sallah period is conceived as a hay period for the locals of Gwangwazo area within Kano Municipal Local Government Area as many people having connection with the royal empire within the ancient city of Kano and other northern royal dynasties storm the area in demand of well-decorated turbans for emirs and traditional titleholders that will be used during the festivities.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that, as simple as a turban may look like, tying it requires special skills that not everyone possesses. One also needs to acquire the traditional knowledge of the differences of the royal clans one is dealing with.

However, Gwangwazo has been a household name in making, decorating and tying turbans for decades. As a result, virtually every member of the community is akin to the skills required in making and tying turbans.

According to a 51-year-old Malam Urwatu Uba Gwangwazo, the art of tying turban has not only been a trade but a part of everyone’s day-to-day activity in the community.

“The area called Gwangwazo has been a hub for royal guards and palace aides, and that has made us part of the royal activities, especially during the Sallah festival. We have grown to understand that our allegiance is to the royal family of Kano Emirate, and while growing up, I have come to learn all that it takes for a royal dressing to be termed as fully complete or up to date.

“We have been doing the tying and decorating of turbans even though the materials required are not done here, and the respect and considerations we derived from doing that is enough for us than the money we make. It is apparent that in Gwangwazo nobody charges a fixed amount for tying a turban for you,” Urwatu said.

He further stated that though they don’t charge a specific fixed amount for their services, they made a lot of fortune doing that.

“Even though we have no fixed price for tying a turban, we do get a lot of worldly and financial gift from our clients. I know someone who got a Hajj seat for doing what we are doing, not to mention people who were given a huge sum of money beyond imagination.

“I have gained a lot even though I have other things doing since the tying of turban is seasonal. Through trying of turban I was able to support by daughter’s education and that of my son,” he explained.

It was gathered that two days to Sallah festivities have always been a very busy time for the community as people from all parts of the state and even beyond are seen bringing and taking turbans made for the Sallah festival.

It was also revealed that people from Adamawa State, Kazaure in Jigawa State and many other places patronise Gwangwazo for their colourful turban tying.

For young Abdullahi Khalifa, tying turbans is the community pride and heritage they held dear. According to him, at 19 he has been to over 10 northern states of the country tying turbans.

“I am Abdullahi to many people around here, but outside here, especially in Gumel and Hadejia in Jigawa, Bauchi and other northern states, I am known as Abdu Manadi, meaning Abdu the turban maker. This is something I have grown up to learn as it has been my father’s pride. It was also his father’s pride. I am into business. I am a student as well, but tying turban has been my pride. I have gotten a lot of things through it. Our clients don’t pay for our services but they appreciate in either kind or cash. I have a good business and other things, all thanks to tying turban,” he said.

Abdullahi Sunusi, popularly known as Abdul Atafi, a resident of Gwangwazo, said the area was famous in royal paraphernalia and other traditional items.

“This area is closely related with the royal palace of Kano. As we speak now, the mother of the emir resides here.

“My major occupation is to look after horses for the princess, but I am also good at making turbans. Almost every child of this area is good at that. We are all born into it,” Atafi said.

He said many royalties from different places, as far as Adamawa, were coming to Gwangwazo for their turbans. He went ahead to explain that there were different turbans for different areas and offices.

“For instance, we have Fulani and Jobawa here, and their mode of turbans differs. Equally, different subjects of the emir, from the princes, district heads, to the royal guards, all have their different modes of turban,” he explained.

Atafi said the difference had to do with the lineage of the bearers of the turban.

He said most of the turbans were imported from England, Japan, China and other countries while some local ones were made in places like the old Kurmi market and the Wambai area of Kano metropolis.

Atafi said the prices charged for tying turbans were relative, based on relationship with clients, as well as their magnanimity.

