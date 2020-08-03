Gwagwalada chair flags off road construction

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, has flagged off the construction of Anagada road in the council.

Alhaji Adamu said the 1.3km road would connect Anagada community to the Zuba-Lokoja Highway and that it would be asphalted; with a drainage system on both sides.

He said the construction of the road was part of his administration’s effort to provide viable infrastructure that would impact on the lives of residents of the council, especially the rural populace.

The chairman further said many of such projects were ongoing in different parts of the council and that some were nearing completion.

He, therefore, urged the contractor to ensure he executed a quality job.

The Chief of Anagada, Alhaji Musa Alhassan, commended the council for awarding the contract for the road, which he said if completed would reduce hardship faced by his people.

