Gwagwalada chair charges fruit market traders on peace

The chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, has called on traders of Zuba fruit market to continue to live in peace with one another.Mustapha, who is also the chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the FCT, made the call when he received the executives of the Zuba fruits market traders in his office yesterday.

He said it was under the atmosphere of peace and unity among the traders that business will thrive, even as he said he was pleased with the way and manner the executives of the fruits market have been conducting themselves.

The chairman urged them to continue to go about their lawful business without fear , saying he will always support the traders to ensure they succeed in their business.

He therefore informed the executives that a revenue collection committee has been set up by the council to oversee the collection of revenue in the market.

