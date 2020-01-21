Gwagwalada chair assure payment of teachers promotion arrears

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, has promised to commence payment of teachers’ promotion arrears from February.

Mustapha gave the assurance during a meeting with the branch executives of the Nigerian Union Teachers (NUT), led by its chairman, Comrade Abubakar Sadiq, who paid him a visit in his office yesterday.

He said the payment of the teachers’ arrears of 2015 promotion would be taken care of, saying there was a need for the union to put its request in writing in order to help the council facilitate the payment.

The chairman, noted that teachers welfare would continue to be his administration’s priority, while commending them for their efforts towards improving the learning skills of pupils across schools in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Earlier, the Gwagwalada branch chairman of the NUT, Comrade Abubakar Sadiq, said the union was worried about delay by the council to clear the backlog of teachers 2015 promotion arrears.

He commended the chairman for giving them assurance to offset the backlog adding that doing so would make the teachers to be more dedicated in the discharge of their duties.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App