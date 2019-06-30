Gunmen strike again in Ekiti community, kill farmer

ADVERTISEMENT

Barely 24 hours after the murder of a female undergraduate in Ise Ekiti by gunmen, another male resident has been hacked to death in Orin Ekiti by gunmen.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, DSP. Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the development, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Saturday that everything was being done by the command to apprehend the killers.

The latest victim was identified as Mr Emmanuel Ilori, a hunter and rice farmer at Orin Ekiti in the Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the state.

Residents said that Ilori was killed late on Friday by gunmen while Ilori and his colleagues were hunting.

One of the hunters, Adeniyi Ajayi, said that Ilori’s killers were herdsmen and that they were more than 20 in number.

He said that the killers opened fire when the hunters queried them on their mission in the community.

Ajayi alleged that the herdsmen had been hibernating in forests in the community for long, terrorizing farmers and other people in the community.

It was gathered that Ilori’s body had been taken away by security agents after the incident was reported to them.

Meanwhile, the latest killing has sparked protests among residents of Orin Ekiti with pleas for the government to end the incessant killings.

The protesters made bonfires and rained curses on Ilori’s killers, amid lamentations on what they called persistent killing of farmers nationwide.

The Chairman of Rice Farmers in Ekiti State, Mr kolawole Rotimi, told newsmen that a pregnant woman was similarly, killed by herdsmen in Orin Ekiti last year. (NAN)

