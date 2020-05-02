Gunmen storm palace, abduct traditional ruler in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

A second-class traditional ruler in Lafia Local Government of Nasarawa State has been kidnapped.

The Aron Akye of Ugah, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji was kidnapped in his palace on Thursday evening at Ugah Town in Lafia, the state capital.

The police have confirmed the abduction.

A witness said the gunmen stormed the palace brandishing AK 47 riffles and fired many shots into the air.

The source added that the gunmen abducted the Chief and fled on motorcycles.

A family source said that the kidnappers made contact with the family of the Chief on Saturday morning and demanded N50 million ransom.

According to him, the gunmen had allowed the Chief to talk with his family.

Daily Trust learnt that the gunmen contacted the family through the mobile phone of the Chief’s son which they took during the abduction.

The spokesman of the Police in Nasarawa, ASP Ramhan Nansel said, “the chief was kidnapped in the night, we are using our intelligence in trying to locate and secure the release of the monarch. But we are not aware whether ransom was demanded from the family.”

