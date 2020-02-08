Gunmen storm former ABU VC’s home, take away daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified gunmen Friday night stormed the residence of a former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, and took away his daughter.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust, Professor Mustapha said the gunmen came to the house around 11:20 pm.

“Yes, it is true. They shot one security man. We don’t know who they are, as they have not contacted us yet.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said he would contact the police area commanders in Zaria to get “update.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

PRNigeria had reported that four persons were abducted during the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

It claimed those kidnapped at the ex-VC’s house, located at Hayin Malam, in Zangon Shanu area of Zaria, Kaduna State, included Maryam Abdullahi Mustapha, a staff of ABU, her two children, and elder sister.

PRNigeria said the two children were rescued when a neighbour fired and killed one of the kidnappers.

The elder sister was also said to have been released when the gunmen discovered she had asthma.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App