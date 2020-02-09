  1. Home
Gunmen storm ex-ABU VC’s house, seize daughter

By Isa Sa’idu, Zaria Published Date

Gunmen on Friday night stormed the residence of a former vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, and took away his daughter.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust yesterday, Professor Mustapha said the gunmen came to the house around 11:20 pm.

“Yes, it is true. They shot one security man, we don’t know who they are, as they have not contacted us yet,” he said.

Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said he would contact the police area commanders in Zaria for an update.

 

