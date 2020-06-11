Gunmen shoot 4 travellers in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists opened fire on a vehicle and injured four passengers near Kenyehu village along Umaisha-Ugya Road in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf car with registration number LKJ 809 XC, Adamu Yunusa, who also sustained bullet wounds, while narrating the incident to our reporter in Toto General Hospital yesterday, said the incident happened on Tuesday around 04:30pm.

Yunusa said he was conveying three passengers from Umaisha town to Abaji in the FCT when the gunmen appeared from the bush and opened fire on his vehicle, injuring him and three other passengers.

He said the passenger in the front seat assisted him to control the steering until he managed to drive down to a nearby village before another vehicle came and rescued him and the three other injured passengers to the hospital in Toto town.

City News also learnt that the gunmen ambushed another vehicle coming from Umaisha town and set it on fire after the passengers and the driver escaped into the bush.

Spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, did not pick calls put through to him to confirm the incident.

