Gunmen release kidnapped Appeal Court judge

The Court of Appeal judge, Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, who was kidnapped in Benin, Edo state few weeks ago, has been released by her abductors on Thursday evening, Daily Trust learnt.

The Appeal Court judge was kidnapped by suspected gunmen while driving to Owerri from Benin on Wednesday, October 30.

The gunmen, who killed her police orderly before the abduction, was said to have trailed and intercepted her Jeep along Benin-Agbor road near Christ Chosen Church.

The female judge was hurriedly whisked into the gunmen’s car and taken to an unknown destination.

The police in Edo state is yet to make any statement in this regard, our reporter noted.

