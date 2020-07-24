Gunmen ransack Bakassi village

ADVERTISEMENT

Men dressed in Police and Nigerian Customs Service uniforms, suspected to be armed robbers, have ransacked Ikot Ebok village, near Ikang, headquarters of Bakassi LGA of Cross River State.

They burgled many houses in Ikot Ebok and carted away bags of rice, money and household properties, manhandling owners in the process.

A resident who gave his name as Effiong Monday disclosed this to Daily Trust, saying such a robbery incident in and around the neighbourhood was a regular occurrence.

“But this particular one where they came in Police and Customs uniforms, fully armed, shooting and beating up people in the night was stunning.”

He said the suspected armed robbers entered one house after another, forcibly carting away people’s properties.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, denied knowledge of the incident, saying “they have not informed me about it”.

Speaking for the Chairman of Bakassi LGA, Amboni Iyadim, the Chief Press Secretary, Frank Inyang, said even though the information has not reached the council’s leadership, it was suspected that Customs men had embarked on normal operations since that axis was known for smuggling activities.

