Gunmen open fire on bus, injure four along Abuja – Lokoja road

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen in Army uniform suspected to be kidnappers opened fire on a luxurious bus with registration number AGL 11 XL injuring the driver and three passengers near Gada-Biyu village, along Abuja – Lokoja road on Sunday.

The driver of the bus, which belongs to Chisco Transport Company and who identified himself as Madu Francis, while speaking with our reporter, said the incident happened around 5:47pm as he was descending towards Gada-Biyu village along the highway, when the gunmen in Army uniform suddenly appeared from the bush and opened fire on the bus.

He said the gunmen, who are over 30 opened fire from both directions, which he said three passengers including him sustained bullets wounds.

“But as God will have it, I bent down while on steering when one of the bullet scratched my head, but I still managed to drive down to Abaji town to park, before the three injured passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Francis told Daily Trust today that he was conveying traders from Utako in Abuja to Lagos to buy goods when the incident happened, even as he said no passenger from his bus was kidnapped.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Our reporter who visited Abaji general hospital and Ayaura primary healthcare centre, observed as the injured victims were being attended to by doctors on ground.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, said he was not aware of the incident but said he would find out and get back to our reporter.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App