Gunmen kill woman, 3 others in Abuja community

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead a middle aged woman and three other male adults in Kabi -Mangoro community of Kuje Area Council.

A resident of the community, simply identified as Ezekiel said the incident happened around 8:47 pm on Sunday when the gunmen invaded the community.

He said the male adults, whose identities are yet to be known attempted to escape while the gunmen invaded the area.

According to him, a middle aged woman was hit by a stray bullet after the gunmen shot sporadically during the operation.

Meanwhile, the FCT police command has denied that four persons were killed by kidnappers at Kabi -Mangoro axis of Kuje area council.

A statement by the command spokesperson, ASP Marian Yusuf, said the command had after receiving a distress call responded swiftly and arrested two suspected armed robbers at Gbogu village, along Kabi -Mangoro road to Pegi.

She said the police operatives attached to Pegi division were instantly deployed to the scene where they apprehended the two suspected armed robbers.

“Unfortunately, the two victims of the robbery were killed following deep machete cut inflicted on them by the suspects, while efforts are in place to arrest one of the suspects still at large, ” she said.

She said the police commissioner has already launched a discreet investigation into the incident, even as she said the command commiserate with the families of the deceased persons.

