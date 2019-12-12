Gunmen kill vigilante leader, 2 others in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Gun men suspected to be cultists on Wednesday invaded a community in Awka, Anambra state capital and killed the leader of the local vigilante simply identified as Christopher Nzekwu, aka Ezeoke.

The rapaging cultists also killed other two unidentified persons during their invasion of the state capital.

An eye witnesses said the incident happened around 7 to 8pm on Wednesday, when the cultists invaded Umubele village and killed Nzekwe and others.

Daily Trust gathered that cultists after killing the local vigilante leader moved to Umukwa near Eke Awka market spreading along terror, tears and blood as residents fled. ​

Correspondents say the cultists killed other two people during shooting around Eke Awka market.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra state Police Public Relations officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has summoned an emergency security meeting of all tactical Commanders in the State Command and gave them a marching order to arrest perpetrators of the dastardly act.

According to him, the CP had equally directed the DC State CID to take over the case and conduct discreet investigations to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators to justice ​.

He however, stated that only one person killed in the attack.

Few months ago, a suspected cult leader was arrested in Awka and later released.​

There were also many alleged cultists arrested and paraded at the state police command within these few months

