Gunmen kill vigilante chairman in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the killing of a vigilante chairman for Egume community in Dekina local government area of the state.

The deceased, Attah Isah, was allegedly shot at close range at about 8:pm on Monday while relaxing in front of his house in Efakwu area of the community.

Witnesses said the assailants came on a motorcycle, attacked their target and fled before family members and neighbours, who were attracted by gunshots could arrive at the scene.

The spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Williams Aya, said one Enemaku Isah, a junior brother to the deceased, reported the incident to the police.

He said the deceased was rushed to the General Hospital, Eguma where he was confirmed dead.

Aya said the police were making efforts to arrest the perpetrators.

The late chairman was said to be mediating between locals and herdsmen over an altercation before his death.

Daily Trust recalls that a former vigilante chairman in the area, Malam Attah Wada, (A.K.A Ukpono) was murdered in similar circumstances.

He was killed while observing his evening prayers in front of his house in 2014.

Reacting, the National President of Egume Ome Descendants Union (EODU), Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim expressed shock over the murder of Isah, describing the acts as inhuman.

He said the deceased was at the forefront in the war against criminal elements in the area before his sad demise.

He further appealed to the security agencies to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

