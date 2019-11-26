Gunmen kill two traditional rulers, three others in Taraba

Two village heads, the chairman of a vigilante group and two other persons have been killed by suspected gunmen in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state.

The bandits about 30 in number and armed with AK47 invaded two communities and killed the village heads of Bilango 1 and Bilango 2 in Old Muri chiefdom around midnight on Monday.

Daily Trust gathered that the bandits suspected to be kidnappers were said to be on a retaliation mission over the killing of some kidnappers by hunters and vigilante in the area.

The bandits, it was gathered killed the traditional rulers in their palaces and also killed the chairman of the vigilante in the community as well as the secretaries of the two rulers.

The traditional rulers killed are Garba Dangari, the village head of Bilango 1 and Sarki Ali, village head of Bilango 2.

The bandits also abducted five children in the area before running into neighbouring Plateau state.

All the victims including the two traditional rulers have been buried at about 12pm on Tuesday while security agents have been deployed from Karim Lamido town, the headquarters of Karim Lamido local government.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident adding that no arrest has been made.