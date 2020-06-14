Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Two police officers were reportedly killed by gunmen on Friday afternoon at Kusasu village in Erena district of Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

It was gathered that the policemen, one Inspector and a corporal were said to have been detailed to provide security to staff of Shiroro hydro electricity dam who were on routine maintenance work on electricity high tension along Kauore village which shares border with Birin Gwari in Kaduna state.

The policemen attached to Zumba police division came under attacks when they ran into the gunmen on their way back and engaged them (gunmen) in an exchange of gunfire.

Although the policemen successfully protected the Engineers from being killed or Kidnapped, they however died from gun injury sustained from the attacks.

According to a reliable source close to the Village, one of the gunmen was also killed during the shootout with the policemen who were outnumbered by the gunmen.

The Police Public Relation of the Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun when contacted said two policemen were missing after an encounter with some arm bandits at Kusasu Village in Shiroro local government area.

However, he said that a search party has been dispatched to the village with a view to rescue the two missing officers, but assured that the gunmen will be track down by the police.

