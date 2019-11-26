Gunmen kill two policemen in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Adamawa state have confirmed the death of two policemen following an attack by suspected kidnappers in the state on Monday.

Daily Trust learnt that some residents of Gyela town in Mubi South area had called the attention of the police to the presence of strangers who came into the town, making bulk purchases of water and food supplies, causing the police to swung to action.

The police reportedly arrested the suspects and took them to Mubi Area Command headquarters where they were detained for questioning but the policemen ran into an ambush around 8:00pm while returning to their duty post in Gyela.

When contacted, the spokesman for Adamawa Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said kidnappers had gunned down two policemen in an encounter on Monday.

He noted that a team of policemen had rescued a kidnap victim whom they found while he was escaping from kidnappers’ den and later mobilised to lay ambush on the kidnappers who were expected to come after the escapee, unfortunately the criminals laid a counter-ambush.

He however denied reports that six civilians were abducted by the gunmen after the incident.

