Gunmen kill two in Kaduna village

Two persons have been reportedly killed at Tsonje village, along Kagoro-Gidan Waya road in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state in a suspected counter-reprisal attack.

The victims, Kasang Ambakadi and Clement Moses, all of Agban Kagoro were killed on the farm in an ambush by suspected gunmen, on Thursday morning.

It will be recalled that a palm wine tapper was killed by cattle rustlers at the same Tsonje village which in turn, led to the killing of three cattle rearers as a reprisal by angry youths late last week.

A witness said the situation has generated tension in the area to the extent that farmers find it difficult to go to their farmlands.

Confirming the development, the Vice Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Kaura Local Government, Joy Aku said the two dead bodies have since been deposited at Kaura Rural Hospital in the Local Government.

Aku said key stakeholders in the area were already holding meetings to appeal to the people not to take the law into their hands but allow security operatives to handle the situation.

She explained that security operatives in the area have maintained constant surveillance and patrol to nip in the bud any further attempt at reprisal or breach of the peace.

