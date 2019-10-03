Gunmen kill two in Abuja community

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have shot dead two persons whose names were yet to be identified at Kwaku village in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

Our reporter learnt that six persons including two children were hit by a stray bullet from the gunmen who invaded the community around 1:23 am yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of the community, Ayuba Danlami, said the gunmen who were in their large numbers went on rampage after they came through the bush and opened fire on a house in the community.

He said the two young men were shot after they attempted to escape through the backyard of the house, saying two children and four adults from neighbouring houses sustained bullets wound when they also tried to escape.

“The two children and four other victims that sustained bullets wound tried to escape after they heard the sound of the gun shot after which a stray bullet hit them,” he said.

According to him, the gunmen later fled into the bush after some vigilante members from a neighbouring community were mobilized to the scene, adding that the injured victims were later taken to a hospital in Gwagwalada for treatment.

Daily Trust gathered that Kwaku community has over the years been under attack by alleged activities of kidnappers and cattle rustling.

It would be recalled that some few months ago, gunmen invaded Gudunkarya community and killed three persons and abducted six others in the area.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, confirmed the incident, saying the police have commenced investigation into the incident.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App