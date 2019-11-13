Gunmen kill three policemen at checkpoint in Sanga LG

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Policemen serving at Fadan Karshi Outpost in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State were on Tuesday gunned down by unknown gunmen at a check point between Fadan Karshi and Sabon Gida village.

An eye witness from the area said the assailants who were in a vehicle shot the policemen as soon as they arrived the check point but the driver of the Police vehicle survived the attack as he ran into the bush.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ugly development happened almost at the same hour Operation Safe Haven was commissioning a newly built Base at Gwantu, the headquarters of Sanga Local Government.

Confirming the incident, the Vice Chairman Sanga Local Government Council, Alhaji Abubakar Abba Umar said the sad event was reported to him and the dead bodies of the affected Policemen have since been deposited in Gwantu General Hospital.

Alhaji Umar who said two Policemen died at the spot and the third one died on the way to the hospital.

He lamented the increase in the wave of crime in the area and appealed to relevant security agencies to rise to the responsibility of securing the area.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App